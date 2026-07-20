PITTSVILLE, Md. - A former EMS responder with the City of Crisfield convicted of sexually abusing a child has been sentenced to the maximum penalty.
Oliver Kennedy, 51, of Pittsville, was sentenced on July 17 in Wicomico County Circuit Court to 35 years behind bars.
As WBOC previously reported, a jury convicted Kennedy in April of four counts of sexual abuse of a minor and one count of second-degree assault following a two-day trial.
According to court documents, Kennedy sexually abused a child in his household between 2018 and 2023. The victim was younger than 12 at the time of the assaults.
Kennedy was arrested in November 2025 after investigators said he gave the victim alcohol before sexually abusing her. He remained in custody while awaiting sentencing and faced a maximum possible sentence of 35 years in prison.
Kennedy previously worked as an EMT for the City of Crisfield.
“Sexual abuse of children is an intolerable crime,” Wicomico County State’s Attorney Jamie Dykes said. The harm inflicted by such abhorrent acts causes life-long trauma for survivors and affects all spheres of their lives. This outcome serves justice and was delivered as a result of the strength of the survivor when testifying, the jury’s considered verdict, and the Court’s powerful sentence. In sentencing this Defendant to the maximum penalty possible, the Court has reaffirmed Wicomico County’s commitment to keeping children safe from those who prey upon the most vulnerable among us.”
Kennedy’s brother, Donald Kennedy, who worked as a paramedic in Somerset County, was arrested separately on the same day in November 2025. Donald Kennedy was charged with eight offenses, including sexual abuse of a minor and second-degree assault. He was also sentenced to 35 years in May.