Salisbury, MD (21801)

Today

Thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. A few storms may be severe. Low 66F. WSW winds shifting to N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. A few storms may be severe. Low 66F. WSW winds shifting to N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.