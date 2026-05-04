Virginia Supreme Court
ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. -- A closely decided vote to allow state lawmakers to redraw Virginia’s congressional districts is now tied up in court, leaving the future of the state’s political map uncertain.
 
It has been nearly two weeks since voters narrowly approved a proposal that would permit Virginia lawmakers to redraw district lines. But the outcome was quickly challenged, and the case is now before the Supreme Court of Virginia.
Delegate Robert Bloxom Jr. (R - 100th District) said the high court’s decision could have long-lasting implications.
 
"They're going to make sure that it's written, and backed up and double checked, and the I's are dotted and the T's are crossed, because I really think that this is going to be a court case that's going to be studied for years to come," Bloxom said.
 
In late April, referendum results showed a razor-thin majority of Virginians supported allowing lawmakers to redraw congressional districts. The measure passed with 50.3% of the vote, compared to 49.7% opposed.
 
However, within 24 hours of polls closing on April 21, a circuit court judge in Tazewell County blocked the results, putting the process on hold and sending the issue into the state’s legal system.
 
Now, both lawmakers and residents are waiting for a ruling from the state’s highest court — a decision that could either move redistricting forward or revert to existing district lines.
 
"You let the chips fall where they may, I think that we need to probably just go back to the districts the way they were," Bloxom said.
 
The proposed congressional map has also sparked political debate. If implemented, it could give Democrats an advantage in 10 of Virginia’s 11 U.S. House seats following the November midterm elections.
 
Congresswoman Jen Kiggans, who currently represents Accomack County in District 2, also weighed in on this matter. In a statement previously sent to WBOC, Kiggans said, "Under these newly drawn districts and the partisan leadership of Abigail Spanberger, conservative voices and values have been eliminated. That's not leadership, it's a disservice to the principles of fair representation that define our country."
 
Kiggans was at the event on Monday, where we caught up with Del. Bloxom. WBOC was initially told that Kiggans would not be taking any questions. Upon further pressing, her office declined an interview, citing time constraints.
 
That potential shift is also raising concerns among some local leaders, particularly on Virginia's Eastern Shore.
 
Jeffrey Parks Sr., a member of the Accomack County Board of Supervisors, said the stakes are high for local representation.
 
"I'm glad to see the Supreme Court is being, the state Supreme Court is being very serious and deliberate about this. This is a huge issue to make sure people are represented," Parks said.
 
For now, the timeline for a decision from the Supreme Court of Virginia remains unclear, leaving the fate of Virginia’s congressional districts — and the balance of political power — in limbo.

Tags

Video Journalist

Kyle Orens has been a video journalist with WBOC since September of 2022. After graduating from the University of South Carolina, he promptly returned to his hometown state of Maryland and now covers stories in Worcester County. You can see him all over the peninsula though, and whether he's working or out adventuring with his dog Bridger, always feel free to say hello.

Recommended for you