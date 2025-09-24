CRISFIELD, Md. - It is not an election year in Maryland, but you wouldn’t know it if you attended the 48th J. Millard Tawes Crab and Clam Bake at Somers Cove Marina in Crisfield on Wednesday.
Candidates for Maryland Governor and the state’s first congressional district mingled with voters.
"This is actually my 51st visit out to the Eastern Shore since I've been the Governor, so the people of the Eastern Shore have got accustomed to seeing me out here,” Governor Wes Moore told reporters gathered at the event. Moore, a Democrat, announced earlier this month he’s running for re-election.
On the Republican side two candidates have formally filed to run for Governor. Senate Minority Leader Steve Hershey from Queen Anne’s County announced he’s exploring a run for the state’s highest office.
"It's a real opportunity and a chance for us to get out there and talk to people and we're starting to pick up some momentum,” Hershey said of his exploratory committee.
Former Governor Larry Hogan could upend the race should he enter. The two term Republican hinted in a social media post that he could seek his old job. Hogan is constitutionally eligible as Maryland only requires candidates not seek more than two terms for Governor consecutively.
On Wednesday, hours before the Crab and Clam Bake, Governor Moore’s campaign announced six republican officials throughout the state are endorsing him, including former Delegate Carl Anderton from Wicomico County. Anderton now works in the Moore administration as the Director of Rural Strategy within the Maryland Department of Commerce.
Hershey sharply rebuked the endorsements saying "I would say that was a paid for by Governor Moore campaign announcement today."
In response to Hershey’s criticism, Governor Moore said “there are some people who have fledgling campaigns that are trying to get off the ground, it's not my job to lift them up."
Among the other declared candidates, former Harford County Sheriff’s Deputy John Myrick, who says he’s a moderate Republican. "You come out and meet the people where they are and that's here,” Myrick said.
Governor Moore signaled no preference on which Republican he faces in the 2026 general election. “It kinda doesn’t matter because they’re all saying the same things,” he said.
In the race for Maryland’s first congressional district, which encompasses all of the Eastern Shore, incumbent Republican Andy Harris signaled Wednesday he does intend to run for re-election for a ninth term.
"I take care of the people of the district, and I've always said you take care of the people of the district, they take care of you at election time,” he said.
Harris is facing one Republican challenger and two Democrats have filed to run for the seat, including Dan Schwartz of Talbot County. “If you haven't heard of me and my campaign yet that's okay, I'm not surprised, because I am a first time candidate I've never done this before,” Schwartz said.
Maryland Housing Secretary and former Salisbury Mayor Jake Day tells WBOC he plans to have an announcement soon about a potential run. A website titled “Jake Day for Congress Exploratory Committee” circulated back in April. As of Wednesday, the website is still active.
Berlin Mayor Zack Tyndall, has also formed an exploratory committee. Both men would run as Democrats.
There is also talk that Maryland Democrats could follow Texas Republicans in redistricting the state’s congressional maps. If done so, the first district’s boundaries could become dramatically different, and far less advantageous for Republicans.