SALISBURY, MD - The City of Salisbury is looking for artists to submit public art proposals with a $10,000 award available to the selected project.
According to the City, the Salisbury Prize is a new public art project intended to be an annual competition for artists to submit their proposals. The competition is open to Maryland residents or organizations with a minimum age requirement of 18 for artists, architects, engineers, and other creatives to apply.
The selected project will be awarded $10,000 with an additional $5,000 reimbursement offered as a stipend for materials.
The application portal for the Salisbury Prize officially opened today with submissions due by 5 p.m. on February 29th. Community voting on the top 3 proposals, selected by the Public Arts Committee, is slated for April 5th through the 20th. Construction and installation of the winning project would commence on June 1st, according to the City.
For 2024, the City has selected the Downtown Salisbury Riverwalk Games Park as the location of the future public art project.
For a full list of rules, criteria, the proposal submission form, and general information on the Salisbury Prize, you can visit the City’s website here.