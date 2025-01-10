SALISBURY, MD - One of the only two airports offering direct flights to and from Salisbury Airport has begun cancelling numerous flights as a significant winter storm barrels across the southern United States Friday.
North Carolina’s Charlotte Douglas International Airport has cancelled over 700 flights as of 3:30 p.m. on January 10, according to flight tracker site flightaware.com. Among those are two flights originally scheduled to arrive at Salisbury Airport at 8:17 p.m. and 10:04 p.m., respectively.
Charlotte and Philadelphia are currently the only two airports that directly connect to Salisbury Airport.
Salisbury Airport only lists flights to Philadelphia on the rest of Friday’s schedule. The next scheduled flight from Salisbury to Charlotte is set to depart Saturday at 5 a.m. An inbound flight from Charlotte is scheduled to arrive on January 11 at 11:29 a.m.
Delmarva is also expected to feel the chill of the southern storm system as its northern boundary glances the peninsula late Friday into Saturday. WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak says most of us, including the Salisbury Airport, can expect 1-2” of snow, while Accomack County and other southern portions of Delmarva may see 2-4+” overnight.
The storm comes just days after a winter storm Monday brought significant snowfall and left lingering impacts to Delmarva, closing numerous schools for the week and leaving the peninsula frigid and blanketed in snow.