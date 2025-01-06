DELMAR -- While many chose to stay inside during Monday's wintry weather, others were braving the cold, either by choice or out of necessity.
Some construction crews were still out, hard at work in the winter wonderland. Workers were out fixing a water main on Fitzwater Street in Salisbury Monday morning.
Other neighbors braved the roads today, including Mike Layton.
"Ever since the late 80's when it snows we go out and help people when we can," Layton said. "I used to take nurses to work and come back to bring them home. If I see somebody stuck I try to pull them out, and I don't charge."
Layton said he was able to help a fellow customer pull her car out of a ditch at the Delmar Diner, using the tow kit he keeps in his Jeep Wrangler.
"I like driving in the snow and I like helping people," Layton said.
Charity Phippin, who works at the Delmar Diner, said she saw the whole thing happen.
"We had two nice gentlemen in here that drug her out, and my boss helped as well. We got her out and she got back on the road," Phippin said. "It's nice, it makes other people want to help people as well."
Phippin said she also braved the roads this morning to get to her shift at the Delmar Diner. According to Phippin, they were one of the few establishments in the area that stayed open during the storm.
"A lot of people don't wanna stay home, sit in the house. They wanna get out," Phippin said. "So, we're here to take care of them."
Neighbors coming together, for work or by choice, despite the wintry weather.