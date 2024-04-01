BRIDGEVILLE, DE - April 1st marks the one year anniversary of one of Delaware’s most powerful tornadoes on record.
The historic F3 tornado touched down in Sussex County on April 1st, 2023, and tied a 1961 tornado in New Castle County as the strongest in Delaware history.
It was also Delaware’s first deadly tornado since 1983. The supercell tornado claimed the life of one man and left a wake of devastation in Sussex County. A Delaware Department of Transportation staging facility was just one of the many structural casualties.
Neighbors saw an outpouring of support in the wake of the storm, with people gathering to donate supplies to aid in the cleanup. The community effort was nothing short of inspiring.
"Man it's always an awesome sight to see, but I'm not surprised, this is just the community we live in." said Josh Wharton in response to about 150 neighbors coming together to volunteer. "Every time there's a tragedy, this community goes to bat for our own and it's heartwarming to see."
Still, cleanup was expected to be a long process, and some neighbors in the storm’s path still feel the impacts today.
WBOC’s Chief Meteorologist Dan Satterfield surveyed the damage left in the aftermath of the tornado from Chopper 16.