LEWES, DE - The Delaware Department of Transportation says the speed camera on SR1 near the Minos Conaway Road Grade-Separated work zone near Lewes is now issuing tickets.
DelDOT first announced the upcoming activation of the speed camera on Oct. 7 to help ensure the safety of workers in the area.
DelDOT says the first 21 days following the camera’s activation were a warning period. Now, Drivers who violate the speed restriction will receive fines. First-offense violators will receive a base violation of $20 plus an additional amount added for each mile per hour over the posted work zone speed limit of 50 mph.
Second and subsequent offenses will incur higher fees, according to DelDOT. All violations will be considered civil penalties, and no points will be added to driver’s licenses.
The camera will be similar to one located on I-95 near Newark, Delaware. DelDOT officials said that after the installation of that camera, the area saw roughly an 11% decrease in vehicle speed. There was also roughly a 20% decrease in crashes.
Phase one of the Minos Conaway Road Grade-Separated Intersection began earlier this year, with officials expecting the full project to continue into the summer of 2028.
According to DelDOT officials, any money collected will cover the expenses of the speed camera program. In the event of any excess funds, they will be transferred to the Delaware Office of Highway Safety and can be used for transportation safety expenses related to education, enforcement, engineering, or administrative expenses.
Anna Marie Tow has lived near Route 1 for two years and said she hopes the speed camera helps deter speeders on the road.
"I worry about my kid every time she drives," Tow said. "Because you have to cross the main road, get into a median, there are cars coming, traffic going anywhere from 60 to 65 miles per hour. You gotta take your chances. It's always a chance to cross that road."
Mark Keyser, another neighbor in the area, said he does not think the camera is needed.
"I don't think it's necessary," Keyser said. "I have to get out on the highway, and it's never a problem to get out there. People do go over the posted speed limit, but it's a highway."
DelDOT officials said the camera is expected to stay up through the duration of the nearby construction.