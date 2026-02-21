DELMARVA - A blizzard warning has been issued for all of Delmarva, according to the National Weather Service.
Storm impacts may include heavy snow, strong winds and coastal flooding.
The Delaware Emergency Management Agency says a coastal flood warning has been issued for Kent County, inland Sussex County, and Delaware beaches from 3 p.m. Sunday to 5 a.m. Monday.
Accumulations of snow could reach up to 8-12 inches in Sussex County. Strong winds may create dangerous conditions. Hazardous roads and reduced visibility are expected, so unnecessary travel should be avoided. It's important to keep cars off of roads designed as Snow Emergency Routes so streets can be plowed. Officials say you should have emergency supplies on hand, including food, water and medications.
“This storm’s effects look very significant, but Sussex County has already had some practice with winter weather this season, so the public should be in a preparedness and readiness frame of mind,” Sussex County Director of Public Safety Robert W. Murray, Jr. said. “Preparation before an event, not at the height of it, is the key to protecting life and property.”
You can check online interactive maps for road conditions in Delaware, Maryland and Virginia.
Rehoboth Beach announced an emergency route declaration, starting Sunday at 9 p.m. They say there will be no parking on Rehoboth Avenue, Bayard Avenue, and State Road until the city's snow removal operations are done. They say the declaration is to establish designated weather-related emergency routes within the city to ensure safe travel, snow removal, and maintain access for emergency services during winter weather.
DEMA urges residents to stay off the roads during the storm. They also say their State Emergency Operations Center will activate Sunday at 5 p.m. to coordinate with state and local partners on resource and messaging needs.
We'll keep you updated as road conditions, closures, delays and advisories are issued throughout the weekend. Download the WBOC Weather App and WBOC News App to stay in the know.