DELMARVA - A blizzard warning has been issued for Sussex County while a winter storm warning is in effect in Kent County and parts of Maryland, according to the National Weather Service.
Storm impacts may include heavy snow, strong winds and coastal flooding.
Accumulations of snow could reach up to 8-12 inches in Sussex County. Strong winds may create dangerous conditions. Hazardous roads and reduced visibility are expected, so unnecessary travel should be avoided. It's important to keep cars off of roads designed as Snow Emergency Routes so streets can be plowed. Officials say you should have emergency supplies on hand, including food, water and medications.
“This storm’s effects look very significant, but Sussex County has already had some practice with winter weather this season, so the public should be in a preparedness and readiness frame of mind,” Sussex County Director of Public Safety Robert W. Murray, Jr. said. “Preparation before an event, not at the height of it, is the key to protecting life and property.”
You can check online interactive maps for road conditions in Delaware, Maryland and Virginia.
