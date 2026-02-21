Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 6 PM EST SUNDAY... ...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM SUNDAY TO 6 PM EST MONDAY... * WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, northeast winds 10 to 20 kt expected. For the Gale Warning, northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and waves 3 to 6 ft expected. * WHERE...Chesapeake Bay from North Beach MD to Smith Point VA, Tidal Potomac from Cobb Island MD to Smith Point VA, Choptank River to Cambridge MD and the Little Choptank River, and Tangier Sound and the inland waters surrounding Bloodsworth Island. * WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, from 10 AM to 6 PM EST Sunday. For the Gale Warning, from 6 PM Sunday to 6 PM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could capsize or damage vessels. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for hazardous conditions. &&