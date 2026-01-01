DELMARVA - Happy New Year, Delmarva! As we begin 2026, WBOC invites you to look back on the ten most popular stories on WBOC.com and the WBOC News App in 2025. Based on pageviews, these were the most widely read stories on our website for the year.
10. The mystery of the 102nd Chincoteague pony foal
The Saltwater Cowboys had a banner year with the 100th Chincoteague Pony Swim and record-breaking numbers of foals born in 2025. The 102nd foal especially earned herself major attention after caretakers tried to figure out who her mother was when she was found with an adult pony who couldn’t possibly have given birth to the filly. Foal #102 ultimately found a new home and a happy ending on Leonard Farm with adoptive mom EJ.
9. Soaring electric bills cause a shock
Delmarva Power customers sounded the alarm early on in the year as they reported sky-high electricity bills amid plummeting winter temperatures. Local officials and Delmarva Power representatives pointed to the cold, rate increases due to supply and demand, and a Maryland program implementing a fee to promote energy efficiency. Delmarva Power offered assistance for struggling customers through their website, and Maryland lawmakers hoped to find a solution.
8. Maryland’s new Horse Industry Strategic Plan
Maryland Governor Wes Moore formally established the Maryland Horse Industry Strategic Plan in November of 2025. The plan included bringing together state agencies and representatives from across Maryland’s numerous horse industry sectors to help guide the future of the state’s $2.9 billion equine industry. The industry supports 28,000 jobs and provides $1.24 billion in wages, according to Moore’s office, and draws tourists from around the globe.
7. Tax bills skyrocket following Sussex reassessment
A 98-year-old Lewes woman showed WBOC in August how her annual property tax costs had jumped from $842.21 to a shocking $5,221.83 following Sussex County’s property value reassessment. Carol Orr has lived in her Lewes home since the 1940’s, but as she and her son told us, the massive increase had her weighing whether or not she could afford to stay. Sussex County officials offered a county payment plan to those who saw an increase of $300 or more on their tax bills.
6. ICE confirmed in Georgetown
ICE activity would be a recurring story across Delmarva in 2025, but the confirmation of federal immigration officers in Georgetown earlier in the year gained considerable attention. The Georgetown Police confirmed ICE had conducted a fugitive arrest in February. While the Georgetown Police said they remained committed to neighbors’ safety and security, ICE’s confirmed presence had set the community’s large Latino community on edge.
5. 2025 begins with heavy snow
Depending on your opinion of snowy weather, WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak either had great or awful news for you at the very beginning of 2025. Mike called for an increased snowfall ahead of a winter storm on Jan. 6, predicting that some communities such as Cambridge, Salisbury, Millsboro, and Lewes could see over a foot. On average, the peninsula was predicted to see a general 4-8” of snow, making for a frigid but picturesque start to the year.
4. Stone crabs appear in the Chesapeake Bay
We learned in 2025 that the Chesapeake Bay’s world-famous blue crabs could be seeing new neighbors with the arrival of stone crabs in the bay. Native to Florida and never before seen in Chesapeake waters, scientists confirmed that they had been found off Virginia by local watermen. Researchers said they were not considered invasive and asked anyone who spotted or caught one to report it to the Virginia Institute of Marine Sciences.
3. Controversy over Princess Anne motorcycle club
A motorcycle club in Princess Anne moved to convert the old train on Beechwood Street into a clubhouse this year, raising some concerns from neighbors about the potential for disruptive noise in the neighborhood. The group known as Rated X, with most of their members over 50, planned to renovate the unoccupied buildings to hold events and fundraisers, with proceeds going to local charitable organizations. Rated X leaders assured WBOC and neighbors that there would be minimal noise and no violations of local ordinances.
2. Michael Jordan lands at SBY
NBA legend Michael Jordan’s arrival on Delmarva for the annual White Marlin Open generated huge buzz over the summer. His presence on the peninsula was officially confirmed by Wicomico County leaders who shared images of his private jet at Salisbury Airport. Wicomico County Executive Julie Giordano said the arrival underscored just how valuable SBY is to the local economy and culture.
1. Maryland’s new vehicle registration fees
The number one most read article of the year covered Maryland’s controversial new vehicle registration fees that took effect on July 1, 2025. Passenger cars under 3,500 lbs saw a registration fee hike of $10, while those over 3,700 saw a $30 increase. MDOT said the new fees would go towards infrastructure projects and maintenance. While some Marylanders told WBOC that they were willing to pay more for a good cause, others saw the fee as just adding insult to injury amid rising costs and inflation in 2025.