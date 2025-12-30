DELMARVA - Join WBOC as we take a look back at the most-read news stories of the year on WBOC.com and our News App while we count down to 2026. We’ll revisit 2025’s headlines in three-month intervals, continuing with July, August, and September to see what stories caught our viewers’ and readers’ attention the most.
Previous recaps: First Quarter 2025, Second Quarter 2025
July 2025
July began with the month’s top story securing its #1 position almost immediately. On July 2, WBOC reported on Ocean City being designated a Just Community by the State of Maryland. The designation gives Maryland communities higher priority when it comes to state funding, assigned based on racial segregation, high incarceration rates, past or current harm from urban or highway development, or disproportionate exposure to health and environmental hazards. Governor Wes Moore said the program was aimed at addressing systemic inequalities and injustice in communities historically excluded from the benefits of state funding.
Ocean City officials said the resort town was mistakenly given the designation. City Manager Terry McGean told us Ocean City was included due to Maryland using population and home vacancy rates in its calculations to identify Just Communities in need of funding. With an abundance of vacation properties frequently listed as uninhabited, McGean said Ocean City landed on the list due to an error and that they would not be taking advantage of the funds offered through the program. Those funds, McGean argued, were better suited to assist communities actually intended to be included on the Just Communities list.
Also on the topic of Maryland funding, readers were particularly keen on a July story about Maryland drivers registering their cars in Virginia, potentially costing the state millions in lost revenue. A report from the Maryland Department of Transportation claimed the state loses an annual $8 to $12 million in registration fees due to Virginia allowing non-residents to register in the Commonwealth. Insurance agent Jim Nock explained Marylanders, especially on the Eastern Shore with relatively easy access to Accomack County, could use the loophole to skirt Maryland’s more expensive sales taxes and tag fees.
Ocean City again made top headlines following a proposed agreement with tech giant Amazon to bring a fiber optic cable ashore - all the way from Ireland. A subsea cable intended to boost telecommunications connectivity in Europe would span from the Ocean City airport across the Atlantic to Castlefreke, County Cork. Far from a done deal, Ocean City officials said the resort town was merely in the running as a possible landing location for the cable on the East Coast.
A far more contentious proposal off the shores of Worcester County continued to make headlines throughout 2025. In July, a development with US Wind’s planned offshore energy project surged to the top articles of the month after the federal EPA accused Maryland of issuing a final permit to begin construction in error. The EPA threatened that if Maryland did not reissue the US Wind permit following certain procedures, the federal government could invalidate the permit. Maryland Congressman Andy Harris hailed the move as a win, saying it could be the beginning of the end for US Wind’s proposed project off Ocean City. US Wind maintained that all of their project’s permits were valid. The EPA’s letter to Maryland would end up becoming just the start to a lengthy legal battle between the Trump Administration and US Wind over the proposed project off Delmarva.
In mid-July, a tragic accident on the Delaware Memorial Bridge drew attention from across the peninsula. On Friday, July 11, 35-year-old Zair Murzakov, of Brooklyn, was driving a Bobcat tractor truck south into Delaware when the truck crashed through a concrete wall and plunged into the Delaware River. Murzakov’s body was recovered the next day.
Another terrible loss occurred later in the month when an 18-year-old swimmer drowned at Assateague Island National Seashore in the waters off Virginia’s portion of the national park. 18-year-old Cresencio Lucas Chavez Velasquez was swimming near the southern portion of the Chincoteague Beach Parking Lot on July 24 when he and another swimmer were spotted struggling in the water. While the other swimmer was successfully rescued, Chavez Velasquez sadly did not survive. The drowning occurred just a week after lifeguards returned to the Virginia section of the national park following federal budget cuts.
July also saw a new state record officially set for the invasive Northern Snakehead in Delaware. Dyllan Rust, of Harrington, caught a 15-pound, 8-ounce snakehead at Maryshyhope Ditch outside of Harrington in June. Officials with DNREC later certified the fish as a record-breaker in Delaware.
August 2025
Following the resounding success of Chincoteague’s 100th Pony Swim at the end of July, the world-famous Chincoteague ponies remained in the spotlight for much of August. The traditional pony auction, held after every annual swim, saw previous auction records smashed in 2025. One buyback foal, #56, went for an astounding $100,000 - twice the price of 2024’s record. Buybacks are foals auctioned during Pony Penning Week but are then returned to the herd. Winning bidders are given the opportunity to name their newly adopted pony.
Virginia’s First Lady Suzanne Youngkin was also in attendance, winning a take-home foal for a record price of $50,000.
The ponies would continue to surpass records in August. The Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Company announced the birth of the 100th foal born just ahead of the 100th Anniversary Swim. The ponies had never before surpassed 98 in a foaling year. On Friday, Aug. 15, the Saltwater Cowboys confirmed the birth of the 101st pony. Then, on Aug. 27, the 102nd foal further cemented 2025 as a record-breaking year, but this time, with an added mystery. The Saltwater Cowboys found the newborn alone and at first couldn’t figure out who the foal’s mother was. The foal was safely brought to a herd on Leonard Farm where the young filly was taken in by the motherly mare EJ.
Not all news surrounding Delmarva’s famous equine residents turned out as positive, however. Sadly, one of August’s top stories was that of a wild horse, Gizmo, being struck and killed in Worcester County’s portion of Assateague Island National Seashore. Gizmo was 16.
Animal news again topped headlines with the discovery of stone crabs for the very first time in the Chesapeake Bay. Native to warmer waters in Florida, stone crabs had been observed as far north as North Carolina, but never as far as the Chesapeake Bay waters of Virginia. Researchers asked local watermen who found the newcomer crustaceans to report them in an effort to track the crabs’ northward expansion.
A young beach attendant earned well-deserved and widespread accolades after jumping into action to save a distressed swimmer in Sussex County in August. The Rehoboth Beach Beach Patrol said a teenage swimmer signaled for help on Aug. 23 after becoming exhausted. Without hesitation, the beach boy swam out to the distressed teen with a boogie board, bringing him back to shore where Rehoboth Beach lifeguards finalized the rescue.
Though the Pony Swim and the usual summer rush drew thousands to Delmarva, another August event’s very famous patron arriving on the peninsula created the most online buzz of the month. NBA legend Michael Jordan’s private jet was spotted at the Salisbury Airport on Aug. 6, confirming the arrival of the superstar for the 52nd Annual White Marlin Open in Ocean City. Among those most excited by Jordan’s arrival at SBY was Wicomico County Executive Julie Giordano, who noted the private jet’s landing underscored the important economic and cultural role the Salisbury Airport plays for all of Delmarva.
September 2025
With summer winding down, the myriad happenings and fun on Delmarva showed no signs of slowing any time soon in September. An annual event known to bring Marylanders from all sides of political backgrounds together drew particular attention, however. The 48th Annual J. Millard Tawes Crab and Clambake kicked off in the Somers Cove Marina in Crisfield on Sep. 24. Over 100 volunteers worked to prepare the Eastern Shore’s largest political event for an expected 4,000 attendees.
The message of unity at the Tawes Crab and Clambake came at a politically trying and divisive time for much of the nation in September, and Delmarva was no exception. The fatal shooting of conservative activist Charlie Kirk sent shockwaves across the United States, with some reactions to Kirk’s death sparking outrage. Here on the peninsula, at least three teachers spanning Delmarva faced public backlash following social media posts in reference to Kirk’s death.
One Wicomico County teacher was called on to resign after sharing memes depicting President Donald Trump and Kirk. Another school employee in Accomack County was met with similar criticism after writing "Good. For those who need me to clarify: Yes, I'm referring to him. Yes, I am celebrating. Yes, I hope he rots. No, I won't apologize." A third school employee with the Milford School District wrote “May he rest in hell.”
All three school systems condemned the language and said they were addressing the situation according to each district’s internal policies.
A local tragedy also drew an outpouring of grief in September. The Caesar Rodney School District announced that a high school student had died and another one was receiving medical care following an accident on Sept. 12. WBOC later confirmed the accident occurred in Dover and involved an e-bike hitting a school bus, according to authorities. One of the students involved, a 14-year-old, was taken to a nearby hospital following the collision but tragically did not survive.
On Sept. 5, police responded to numerous crashes across Worcester County all within the span of just over an hour. The lives of two men were claimed in two of the crashes, while a third victim was seriously injured. Charges may still be pending in those fatal crashes.
September’s top article on WBOC had Maryland drivers looking ahead to October, when new speeding fines would take effect. House Bill 182, effective Oct. 1, would establish a new tiered penalty system for speeders. While the previous system saw the same $40 civil citation for those going 15 mph over as those going 45 mph over, the new law would use increasing fees scaled with increasing speeds. Going 40 mph over, for instance, would now net a ticket of $425.
Major traffic changes coming in the new year were also the talk of Delmarva in September. The Maryland State Highway Administration announced plans to close the Harry W. Kelley Memorial Bridge for more than two weeks while crews worked on the bridge’s interlocking system. The closure had local businesses worried that traffic to their stores would be reduced, while nearby neighbors voiced their concerns about EMS response times. The closure is slated to begin on Jan. 5 and last until Jan. 20, weather permitting.
Finally, a Delaware angler landed a spot in the month’s top headlines after landing a catch that, in his words, was “comparable to winning the lottery.” Michael Brown was fishing in Caroline County when he caught an extremely rare “golden crappie.” Normally a dark, mottled color, black crappies can exhibit a rare yellow pigment, turning them a stunning gold-yellow. Few anglers have ever seen one - in fact, DNR said it was not known if a golden crappie had ever been seen in Maryland waters before. Brown ultimately released his golden ticket catch back into the wild.