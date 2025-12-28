Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EST MONDAY... ...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM MONDAY TO 6 AM EST TUESDAY... * WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, south winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. For the Gale Warning, west winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and waves 3 to 6 ft expected. * WHERE...Tidal Potomac River from Indian Head MD to Smith Point VA, Chesapeake Bay from North Beach MD to Smith Point VA, Choptank River to Cambridge MD and the Little Choptank River, Patuxent River to Broomes Island MD, and Tangier Sound and the inland waters surrounding Bloodsworth Island. * WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 6 AM EST Monday. For the Gale Warning, from 6 AM Monday to 6 AM EST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could capsize or damage vessels. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for hazardous conditions. &&