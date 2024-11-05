DELMARVA - Election day is finally here, with numerous races to keep a close watch on. WBOC will continue to bring you up-to-date coverage throughout the day and night on both local and national results. Here’s what to know on November 5th, 2024.
Delmarva voters who haven’t voted early can head to the polls as of this morning. Polls in Virginia close at 7 p.m. while polls will be open until 8 p.m. in Delaware and Maryland. More voting information on voting in the 2024 General Election can be found here.
In Delaware, the race to replace current governor John Carney is underway as Democrat Matt Meyer faces off against Republican Mike Ramone. In the race for U.S. Congress, Delaware State Senator Sarah McBride competes for Lisa Blunt Rochester’s seat against John J. Whalen III. Blunt Rochester herself faces Eric Hansen and Mike Katz in the race for outgoing U.S. Senator Tom Carper’s seat. Numerous Delaware State House races also hang in the balance Tuesday.
In Accomack, VA, voters will choose between incumbent Republican Jen Kiggans and challenger Missy Cotter Smasal in the race for Virginia’s Second Congressional District. Also on the ballot in Virginia is the Commonwealth’s U.S. Senate race between incumbent Tim Kaine and challenger Hung Cao.
Former Maryland Governor Larry Hogan and Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks are vying for Maryland’s pivotal U.S. Senate seat. Also in Maryland, challenger Blane Miller faces off against incumbent Rep. Andy Harris in the state’s First Congressional District. Marylanders are also heading to the polls to vote on whether or not abortion rights are codified in the state’s constitution.
In Wicomico County, neighbors are weighing the choice of keeping the county executive position or returning to a purely legislative-run form of government. Ocean City’s Mayor Rick Meehan also faces Councilman Peter Buas, his first challenger since 2018, in Worcester County.
On the national level, former president Donald Trump faces current vice president Kamala Harris in the race to succeed Joe Biden in the Oval Office. Biden stepped aside from seeking reelection in July to endorse Harris.
