DELMARVA - Join WBOC as we take a look back at the most-read news stories of the year on WBOC.com and count down to 2025. We’ll revisit 2024’s headlines in three-month intervals to see what stories our viewers were reading most this past year.
July 2024
Bay Bridge Shooting
In mid-July, an apparent fit of road rage on the Chesapeake Bay Bridge was the talk of Delmarva. Police first launched an investigation on June 8 after they say the driver of a Jeep fired multiple rounds at another driver while crossing the westbound span of the bridge. The Jeep’s driver then allegedly exited the vehicle and pointed the gun at the other driver. Luckily, no one was hurt. Over a month later, on July 17, police announced the arrest of Melvin Clark, of Severn, in connection with the shooting. Clark was charged with first-degree assault and DUI. Clark’s trial is currently set for February 2025.
Deadly Crashes
July unfortunately brought multiple deadly crashes to the forefront of local news. On July 12, a Subaru Outback driving south on Providence Church Road in Delmar failed to stop at a stop sign, according to police. The Subaru then struck a Nissan Rogue. The driver of the Subaru died at the scene, while the 40-year-old driver of the Nissan and her three child passengers sustained minor non-life-threatening injuries.
Days later, two Cape Henlopen High School students died in a Lewes crash on July 15. Investigators said a BMW drove off the road into a property before bursting into flames. The fire then spread to the home, but the residents were able to make it to safety. The driver and the passenger of the BMW, both high school students, died at the scene. Cape Henlopen School District announced counselors would be available to students for the remainder of the week.
Over a year after a deadly crash, a Pennsylvania family spoke to WBOC about their calls for justice after their son was killed in Bridgeville. Glenn Porter, 20, was driving behind his parents on Route 404 when a Jeep Wrangler allegedly crossed the center line and sideswiped his parents’ car before colliding with his. The crash claimed Porter’s life while his girlfriend, a passenger, was seriously injured. Porter’s mother and father fought for prosecution, and in November of 2024, an Easton woman was indicted on multiple charges including second degree vehicular homicide and inattentive driving.
Chincoteague Pony Price Peak
The world-famous Chincoteague Pony Swim was, as always, a massive hit in July. Delmarva was especially enamored with the story of two buyback foals who both smashed previous auction price records. During the Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Company’s annual pony auction following the Swim, a Misty of Chincoteague descendent sold for $50,000. Another foal came in just behind at $45,000, $2,000 more than 2023’s top record. In total, the Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Company saw a total of $547,700 from the auction. The 100th Annual Pony Swim is slated for summer of 2025 and it remains to be seen if even 2024’s new records will hold.
Fireworks Fiasco
July 4 on Delmarva is a spectacle every year and brings countless visitors to our shores. Ocean City officials found themselves dealing with an unexpected headache on Independence Day, however, when high tides delayed their downtown fireworks show. Crews scrambled to ensure the show would go on, and the display was pushed from 9:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.
August 2024
Chesapeake Ferry Service
The talk on Delmarva in August was potential new plans for a Chesapeake Bay passenger ferry service linking the Eastern Shore to the Maryland mainland. The proposal included stops in Somerset County and Queen Anne’s County and included vessels of varying sizes. Maryland lawmakers and county leaders expect the project will bring about a boon for the local economies, especially in tourism and job creation. In September of 2024, numerous Maryland counties, including Queen Anne’s, announced the feasibility of the project and stoked hopes for a new way across the Bay.
Phish in Dover
After years of hosting the annual Firefly music festival, Dover introduced Delmarva to a new music event with the band Phish’s first ever “Mondegreen” in August. The four-day festival was held at the Woodlands, with over 45,000 expected to attend. Though the economic benefits of the festival were highly anticipated in Delaware, local law enforcement expressed their concerns about potential crime and widespread drug use, especially the presence of nitrous.
"The combination of inhalants, nitrous oxide, and other inhalational agents are fairly common at these events," Dr. Robert Rosenbaum, Delaware EMS Director told WBOC. "Concerns include difficulty breathing, loss of consciousness, loss of inhibition, and a variety of other effects."
Ultimately, the Kent County Department of Public Safety reported 250 medical emergencies during the festival, including several overdoses. Drugs seized during the event included LSD, mushrooms, and nitrous. Officials told WBOC that while five arrests were made, the drug use was nothing new to those familiar with Firefly and that the Phish festival was a welcome experience to Dover and local businesses.
Young Lives Lost
At the height of the summer tourist season on Delmarva, tragedy struck in multiple communities. On August 5, a Toyota Highlander was attempting to cross Route 50 in Salisbury to enter the Bypass on-ramp when it was hit by a cement truck. A 10-year-old girl in the Toyota later died of her injuries from the crash.
On August 13, a volunteer firefighter lost his life selflessly responding to a crash in Sussex County. Thomas Berry III, 23, stopped to assist after a crash on Route 9 near Georgetown when a utility pole snapped and brought down electrical wires, killing him. Berry was a volunteer firefighter with both the Georgetown and Ellendale Fire Companies.
First responders and community members expressed an outpouring of grief for Berry’s loss across Delmarva, and family, friends, and colleagues gathered from near and far to honor a local hero.
"You served the community in your 8 years of fire service more than some people ever will in their lifetime," Berry’s sister wrote to him during his funeral.
In Worcester County, the Ocean City community was also left reeling in August after a two-year old boy died after he was struck by one of the coastal town’s boardwalk trams. Officials told WBOC the collision occurred around 8:40 p.m. on August 20 near Dorchester Street when the toddler was crossing the boardwalk. The child died at the scene. Neighbors and tourists alike shared their heartbreak and support through a memorial of stuffed animals for the boy. Ocean City’s tram service was immediately halted and it is unclear if it will return after the tragic incident.
Unsolved Hit-and-Run
Delmarva was also deeply focused on another crash in August that left a teenager in serious condition in Wicomico County. Austin Broadwater, 15, was skateboarding on Walston Switch Road in Salisbury when an unknown car hit him and fled. Broadwater suffered a brain injury, a fractured pelvis and shoulder blade, a bruised kidney, and severe road rash, according to his father. He was flown to shock trauma in Baltimore following the crash. In September, Broadwater’s parents told WBOC they hoped to have him home to finish recovering. A suspect in the hit-and-run has yet to be named.
September 2024
Ocean City BikeFest
Bike Week 2024 in Ocean City dominated September’s headlines, with a series of crashes prompting some local officials to ask if the event was worth continuing. On September 6, two motorcycles were involved in a serious crash on Ocean Gateway, requiring aviation to trauma centers.
On September 13, a 16-year-old was hit by a motorcycle while walking in a crosswalk at 12th Street and Philadelphia Avenue in Ocean City. Police say Michael Schneider, of New York, was the operator of the motorcycle and left the scene of the crash. A search was launched in Ocean City and authorities say they found Schneider hours later at West Ocean City’s Park and Ride with signs of impairment.
The teen pedestrian, Tyler Walsh, a junior at Stephen Decatur High School, was flown to shock trauma in Baltimore. Some questioned why a special event zone had not been put in place in Ocean City for Bikefest, allowing for increased police presence and decreased speed limits. A special event zone would later be announced for 2025’s BikeFest.
Medical Waste Mystery
September 15 saw coastal communities raising alarms as medical waste began washing ashore on Delmarva. Ocean City, Fenwick Island, and Rehoboth Beach, among others, announced beaches were closed to swimming as waste, including needles, were found in the sand. From Sussex County, Delaware to Accomack County, Virginia, the refuse sparked confusion and brought popular tourist destinations to a standstill while officials raced to clean the beaches and determine the source.
State and federal agencies, including the Coast Guard, launched an investigation into the debris. As of the end of 2024, no clear origin has been announced.
Princess Anne Police Officer Charged
WBOC viewers also took note of a Princess Anne Police officer charged with child abuse and assault charges in September. Chad Savage, of Deal Island, had a scheduled visitation with his child from September 5 through September 8, according to authorities. When the child was returned to the mother, investigators say there were signs of serious injury. The toddler was taken to the emergency room, and police say Savage had caused severe injuries to another of his children in 2022. The Princess Anne Police Department announced Savage’s suspension.